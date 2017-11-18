© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: 'Simpsons' Artist Liz Climo Gets Quizzed On Jessica Simpson

Published November 18, 2017 at 6:43 AM CST
Liz Climo

By day, Liz Climo works on the animated TV show The Simpsons, where she's a character artist and storyboard revisionist. Off the clock, she draws comics of cute animals with human aspirations — some of which have been gathered into children's books. Her latest is called Rory The Dinosaur Needs A Christmas Tree.

Given all the time she's spent illustrating members of the Simpson family, we thought we'd ask her about Jessica Simpson — the pop star.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

