Road Trip: Alt.Latino Attends The Latin Grammys In Las Vegas

It was about time for another Alt.Latino road trip.

I moved the Alt.Latino World Headquarters to Las Vegas for a week to cover the events leading up to and including the 18th annual Latin Grammy awards.

Along the way I met up with the very talented young ladies from Flor de Toloache to help me host our show and cover some of the artists attending this week.

We found some of the Alt.Latino artists we have covered through out the year and made some new friends as well.

The big news coming out of Las Vegas this week is that "Despacito" continued to ride its wave of popularity by winning four of the awards it was nominated for: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Urban Fusion performance and Best Short Form Video.

There were also some smaller stories that that we thought you should know about, and that is what the show is about this week.

But go ahead, sing that song! You know you want to!

