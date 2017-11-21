© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul On World Cafe

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published November 21, 2017 at 4:27 PM CST
Steven Van Zandt
Steven Van Zandt

You may have seen him standing on stage, signature headscarf resting low just above the eyebrows, sharing a microphone with The Boss as a member of The E Street Band; or portraying Silvio Dante on The Sopranos;or Frank "The Fixer" Tagliano in Lillyhammer.

With Soulfire, his first album in 18 years as Little Steven, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Van Zandt is back. We spoke to him about that new rock- and soul-influenced album, his early days in Asbury Park with The Boss and Southside Johnny and why he decided to be a DJ on his weekly syndicated show, Little Steven's Underground Garage.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
See stories by Bruce Warren