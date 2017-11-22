© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Beck On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published November 22, 2017 at 11:03 AM CST
According to Beck, listening to his new album Colors may feel like "jogging in a glass box while there is a blizzard outside and you are wearing a form-fitting body suit ... maybe there are some wolves trying to get in or something." Unpredictable and a little wacky? Yep, but that's Beck. Ever since his 1993 song "Loser" brought rap, sitar, steel guitar and a little Spanish together in what became a surprise hit, he's continued to surprise his fans.

We'll talk about what many fans are finding surprising onColors — namely its bright, shiny, pop accessibility. Plus, we'll dig back into some of the early experiences that shaped Beck's approach — including how the helicopters and hecklers of his East L.A. childhood neighborhood worked their way into 2005's Guero.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
