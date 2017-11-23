© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Jack Johnson On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published November 23, 2017 at 8:00 AM CST

Jack Johnson has been making people smile since 2001. Well, probably before that, but that's when his debut record came out. If you know Jack for songs like "Better Together," "Upside Down," "Banana Pancakes," "Sitting, Waiting, Wishing" ... you might have the sense that this is a good-vibes kind of guy. Just how "good vibes"? Well, get ready to find out.

Jack Johnson has a new record out called All The Light Above It Too. We sat down to talk about it, hear Jack perform some of it and talk about some of his passions — like reducing his carbon footprint and the amount of plastic that a touring musician generates. Johnson has donated tens of millions of dollars to charitable organizations; he's truly humble about both his success and his generosity. He also walked into our studio wearing sandals — he flew in from Hawaii.

And love, love, love. You know how you can tell when someone really loves the person he's talking about? That's how Jack Johnson sounds when he talks about his college sweetheart, who is now his wife and the mother of his children. They all live in Hawaii in the same town where Jack grew up surfing.

We'll talk about all of that for Thankgsiving — make sure you save room for some banana pancakes after your turkey. Listen in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger