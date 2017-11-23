Jack Johnson On World Cafe

Jack Johnson has been making people smile since 2001. Well, probably before that, but that's when his debut record came out. If you know Jack for songs like "Better Together," "Upside Down," "Banana Pancakes," "Sitting, Waiting, Wishing" ... you might have the sense that this is a good-vibes kind of guy. Just how "good vibes"? Well, get ready to find out.

Jack Johnson has a new record out called All The Light Above It Too. We sat down to talk about it, hear Jack perform some of it and talk about some of his passions — like reducing his carbon footprint and the amount of plastic that a touring musician generates. Johnson has donated tens of millions of dollars to charitable organizations; he's truly humble about both his success and his generosity. He also walked into our studio wearing sandals — he flew in from Hawaii.

And love, love, love. You know how you can tell when someone really loves the person he's talking about? That's how Jack Johnson sounds when he talks about his college sweetheart, who is now his wife and the mother of his children. They all live in Hawaii in the same town where Jack grew up surfing.

We'll talk about all of that for Thankgsiving — make sure you save room for some banana pancakes after your turkey. Listen in the player above.

