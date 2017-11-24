© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Live On World Cafe: Our Favorite Performances Of 2017

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published November 24, 2017 at 1:00 PM CST
Ryan Adams performs live at the World Cafe 25th anniversary concert in Philadelphia.
Over the past year, we've had some unbelievable artists walk through our studio doors and melt our musical minds. Laura Marling nailed a live vocal performance so perfect you might swear you're hearing a studio mix she'd worked on for weeks rather than a live one-off. David Crosby rearranged CSNY harmonies for a young band of Brooklyn's brightest on the Joni-Mitchell-penned tune "Woodstock." Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit rocked. Tash Sultana shredded. Blondie soared. Ryan Adams wailed. Rhiannon Giddens moved us. And Father John Misty delivered a live rendition of "Pure Comedy" that, dare I say it, is even more powerful than the album version.

As we near the end of 2017, we've assembled two full hours of World Cafe moments from the past year that made us go "whoa." Listen (and also go "whoa") in the player above.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
