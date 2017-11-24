What To Do With Your Leftover Thanksgiving Stuffing

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Earlier this week, we talked with food blogger Deb Perelman from the website Smitten Kitchen, and she gave us her tips for making the best Thanksgiving stuffing. One of her suggestions really stuck with us.

DEB PERELMAN: I love putting it - leftover stuffing in a waffle iron. It is so...

SHAPIRO: A waffle iron?

PERELMAN: ...It's so good. It's so good. You get those nice, deep crags, and you can put an egg on it. It's so fun for the day-after-Thanksgiving breakfast.

ELISE HU, HOST:

That's right, leftover stuffing waffles. Naturally, for day-after-Thanksgiving breakfast here at ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, you know what we had to do.

SHAPIRO: OK, the waffle iron is hot. I have a bag of leftover stuffing here. We're going to give this a try. I just pour on the stuffing out of the bag. And now I'm going to close it up and crush that stuff down into that waffle iron.

HU: Meanwhile, in a separate pan...

SHAPIRO: Now for the egg.

HU: Resist the temptation to peek too soon. Good things take time.

SHAPIRO: I think it's ready. It looks kind of toasty brown. Can I just dump it, tip it? Yeah, OK. Here we go - one, two, three. Oh, yeah.

HU: Pop it on a plate. Top it with that egg.

SHAPIRO: Soft yolk, sunny side up. Do we have a fork? This actually looks really good. A little egg. That's really good.

But I couldn't be the only one to try it.

SHAPIRO: Here come the stuffing waffles, everybody, with a fried egg on top.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Oh, my gosh.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Oh, my God.

SHAPIRO: As you can see, it's not the prettiest food you've ever eaten.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: This is good, a little salty.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: It brings some of the crispness back that you would lose after a day. That's a good idea.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: It's good. I feel like it really depends on the stuffing, right?

HU: On that note, we should thank our producer Andrea Hsu's mother-in-law, Sue Larris (ph), for providing the perfect stuffing.

SHAPIRO: Earlier today I tweeted a photo of our culinary experiment, stuffing fresh out of the waffle iron with a sunny-side-up egg on top.

HU: Your reactions on Twitter included, why would you do this?

SHAPIRO: Don't ever do this again.

HU: And that is the most depressing plate of food I've ever seen in my life.

SHAPIRO: One person did tweet an image of their much more photogenic stuffing waffle and said, it works, added homemade apple sauce.

HU: Someone else tweeted, we did it - stuffing, gravy, turkey, cranberry sauce and maple syrup. Better than Thanksgiving.

SHAPIRO: The stuffing waffle. Give it a try - or, you know, don't.

We always like to hear from you.

HU: And I'm @E-L-I-S-E-W-H-O.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.