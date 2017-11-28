Grammy Nominations Announced: The 'Despacito' Story Continues

The "Despacito" phenomenon continues with this morning's announcement of the 2018 Grammy nominations. However, while it was the original Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee version that won big at the Latin Grammys, it was the Justin Bieber remix that got nods this morning for record of the year, song of the year and best pop duo/group performance.

While a bit of listener fatigue may have set in with music fans, the nominations for "Despacito" are only the latest industry acknowledgement of a nearly unprecedented cross-cultural moment.

The 60th Grammy Awards will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York on January 28th.

Here are the nominations from the entire Latin Music Field:

Best Latin Pop Album

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado — Shakira

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Ayo — Bomba Estéreo

Pa' Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas De Hielo — Jorge Drexler

El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles

Residente — Residente

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Ni Diablo Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

Ayer Y Hoy — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Momentos — Alex Campos

Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas

Zapateando En El Norte — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Albita — Albita

Art Of The Arrangement — Doug Beavers

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond

Indestructible— Diego El Cigala

Best Latin Jazz Album

Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter, Antonio Adolfo

Oddara, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Outra Coisa - The Music Of Moacir Santos, Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Típico, Miguel Zenón

Jazz Tango, Pablo Ziegler Trio

