Alt.Latino's Last New Music Show of 2017, Featuring Calma Carmona, Boogat And More

The music doesn't stop coming in. The Alt.Latino mail bags — digital and analog — have been jammed with new releases from bands familiar and new.

I selected a few to hold us over until Alt.Latino and NPR Music's end-of-the-year coverage when we look back at some our favorites of 2017, and some of yours.

For now, enjoy a great selection of cool, Puerto Rican new-soul, Latinx punk from the American South, gorgeous boleros and rancheras from Austin and San Francisco and some futurist Mexi-Canadian grooves.

All year long, you can count on your pals here at Alt.Latino for finding the best of the best — enjoy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.