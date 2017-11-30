© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Alt.Latino's Last New Music Show of 2017, Featuring Calma Carmona, Boogat And More

By Felix Contreras
Published November 30, 2017 at 2:33 PM CST
The band Bang Data.
The music doesn't stop coming in. The Alt.Latino mail bags — digital and analog — have been jammed with new releases from bands familiar and new.

I selected a few to hold us over until Alt.Latino and NPR Music's end-of-the-year coverage when we look back at some our favorites of 2017, and some of yours.

For now, enjoy a great selection of cool, Puerto Rican new-soul, Latinx punk from the American South, gorgeous boleros and rancheras from Austin and San Francisco and some futurist Mexi-Canadian grooves.

All year long, you can count on your pals here at Alt.Latino for finding the best of the best — enjoy.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
