Arts & Culture

Festivo Alt.Latino: Gaby Moreno In Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published December 8, 2017 at 1:00 PM CST
Gaby Moreno and Gina Chavez perform live at KUT's Studio 1A.
/ Dave Pedley for NPR
/
Gaby Moreno and Gina Chavez perform live at KUT's Studio 1A.

The following is an Encore presentation of a program that originally aired on December 17, 2015.

Enjoy!

Holiday music is typically a love-it-or-hate-it sort of thing. I'm a fan — my favorite is Vince Guaraldi's A Charlie Brown Christmas — and I even I'll admit that musicians don't have many options for putting a new spin on holiday classics.

Then along came Gaby Moreno and her band.

Performing before a live audience at KUT in Austin, Texas, Moreno recently led a holiday celebration that pushed boundaries. Her voice dripping with Southern R&B grit, Moreno and her band never lost sight of the emotion in songs like "Little Drummer Boy" and "The First Noel." Yet they completely made them over by singing them in Spanish and infusing them with the blues, making this a holiday show unlike any other.

Austin's Gina Chavez joins Moreno and the band for a handful of songs, and their voices meld together so beautifully, it sounds if as if they were made to be heard together. So create a new holiday tradition by listening in and sharing this show with family and friends.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
