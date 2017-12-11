Christopher Plummer Nominated For Golden Globe After Replacing Kevin Spacey

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

The Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning. Among the nominees is Christopher Plummer for a role he played as a last-minute replacement for Kevin Spacey. NPR's Camila Domonoske reports.

CAMILA DOMONOSKE, BYLINE: "All The Money In The World" is about the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty's grandson. The film was shot with Kevin Spacey as the callous oil tycoon.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Mr. Getty, how much would you pay to release your grandson if not $17 million?

KEVIN SPACEY: (As J. Paul Getty) Nothing.

DOMONOSKE: In late October, allegations emerged as multiple men accused Spacey of sexual assault or harassment. "All The Money In The World" was basically done already. But director Ridley Scott was uneasy. He told Entertainment Weekly, quote, "you can't tolerate behavior like that." So he rang up Christopher Plummer, called the cast and crew back on location, and reshot Spacey's scenes with Plummer instead.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD")

CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER: (As J. Paul Getty) I have 14 grandchildren. If I start paying ransoms, I'll have 14 kidnapped grandchildren.

DOMONOSKE: The emergency reshoots finished a week and a half ago. Scott had a cut ready just in time for the Golden Globes deadline. Plummer and Scott were both nominated - actress Michelle Williams, too. And the movie is coming out on Christmas, just three days behind schedule. Camila Domonoske, NPR News.