Arts & Culture

Watch Big Thief's Full Performance At Gateway City Arts

WGBH Radio
Published December 13, 2017 at 8:00 AM CST

In September, WGBH traveled a few hours west on the Mass Pike to capture Brooklyn-based Big Thief performing live at Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, Mass.

Guitarist Buck Meek was not able to make the show, so the band's set took on a particularly intimate vibe interspersed with moments of full-volume energy. Shortly before taking the stage, Adrianne Lenker, Max Oleartchik and James Krivchenia spoke with us about becoming a band, touring and the importance of being present, among the backdrop of late summer cicadas by the canals of downtown Holyoke.

SET LIST

  • "Velvet Ring"

  • "Humans"

  • "Mythological Beauty"

  • "Shark Smile"

  • "Shoulders"

  • "Those Girls"

  • "Magic Dealer"

  • "Masterpiece"

  • "Great White Shark"

  • "10 Miles Away"

  • "Paul"

  • "Capacity"

  • "Mary"

