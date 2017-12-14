Bob Boilen's Top 10 Albums Of 2017

Five out of my top 10 albums for 2017 are debuts, and that makes me happy. Moses Sumney, Overcoats, Tom Adams, Gracie and Rachel and ALA.NI all made exceptional first albums, finding a place in my fervent listening over artists I've loved for many more years. In fact, the most senior artist on my list (in terms of album-making) is 27-year-old Laura Marling with her sixth album, Semper Femina.

So I'm hoping you also find something new to fall in love with. That's why I make these lists, and what drives me to read other lists — it's about discovery, not competition. There is no "best" music, but these were my favorites that I'm thrilled to share.

