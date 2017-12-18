© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

World Cafe's Best Of 2017 Playlist

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published December 18, 2017 at 11:14 AM CST
Some of the albums featured on World Cafe's Best of 2017 Playlist.
Putting together year-end "Best Of" lists is a near-impossible task. There's too much to love. (Waah-waah, right?) Narrowing my favorites down into a list of the 10 albums I thought made the year brighter was just about all the solo pressure I could take. So I called in reinforcements from the rest of the World Cafe staff, whose voices you don't always hear on the show, but whose musical tastes definitely show up in the interview sessions and songs you hear.

Together, we collaborated on the Spotify playlist above. You'll find lots of music you may have heard from guests on the show this year including senior producer Kimberly Junod's pick by Laura Marling, producer John Myers' selection by Emily Haines and the love song of the year by Jason Isbell, chosen by our legendary original host David Dye. You'll also hear music that's never been played on the Cafe but is definitely worth your ear-attention thanks to our exceptional talent coordinator Dan Reed — who introduced us to the music of Slaughter Beach, Dog — and our rockstar line producer Carina Giamerese, who puts our show together every day and shares my love of Fever Ray. Plus, we've got a new team member in our contributing host Kallao, who brings some Kendrick, Portugal. The Man and Cold War Kids to this playlist, and who I know will bring so much life, talent and musical discovery to the team in the new year.

I hope you enjoy listening to some of our favorite sounds of 2017. Here's to a safe and happy holiday season, to a wonderful new year and to all the new music 2018 will bring. Can't wait to share it together!

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger