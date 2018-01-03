© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Bracing For The Bomb Cyclone: Songs For Storms

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published January 3, 2018 at 3:44 PM CST
Cozy up with this playlist to help weather the winter storm.
As we sit here at World Cafe headquarters in Philly reading about the "bomb cyclone" that has already wreaked outdoor havoc for some folks (including, at the time I'm writing this, in northern Florida and southern Georgia), forecasts are rolling in predicting extreme cold, dangerous winds and record snowfall on the East Coast.

While we can't stock your pantry with hot chocolate or make sure your windows are sealed, we wanted to help in the only way we know how: with a playlist to help you weather the winter storm. You'll find tunes to remind you of warmer weather, songs that sound like hot cups of tea and a few jams to inspire vigorous dance moves that nobody will catch you performing in the privacy of your heated home. Keep yourselves, your neighbors and your pets safe, everyone! Love, team World Cafe.

Songs For Weathering Winter Storms

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
