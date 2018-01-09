© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Eight New Artists To Watch In 2018, From 'Slingshot'

By Bob Boilen
Published January 9, 2018 at 11:58 AM CST
Clockwise from upper left: Liz Brasher, Haley Heynderickx, Sidney Gish, Lawrence Rothman, Bedouine, Air Credits and Knox Fortune
All this year, NPR Music and its partner stations will be following a group of outstanding new and emerging artists from local music scenes across the country for a series we're calling Slingshot. On this week's All Songs Considered, we talk to some of our partner stations about the artists they chose for this year's list. Some are hometown favorites, and others are rising stars from abroad.

WGBH's Stacy Buchanan talks about Sidney Gish, a student in Boston with a homemade sound and brand. Bruce Warren of WXPN in Philadelphia chose Mt. Joy, a group that blends old-school classic rock with Americana. Jesse Menendez of Vocalo Radio in Chicago talks about Air Credits, whose hip-hop songs tell stories of a dystopian future. WMOT's Jessie Scott in Murfreesboro, Tenn. chose powerful vocalist Liz Brasher. Carmel Holt of WFUV in New York shares why she chose Bedouine, an artist who reflects on love and solitude in her delicate songs. Matt Reilly of KUTX chose producer-turned-vocalist Knox Fortune. And KCRW's Jason Bentley in Santa Monica talks about Lawrence Rothman, whose debut album explores several alter egos through '80s power-pop.

