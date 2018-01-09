Slingshot: Sessions With The Class Of 2018

In the fall of 2017, NPR Music and ' public radio network kicked off Slingshot, a collaboration among taste-making music radio stations to showcase and elevate outstanding new artists. The inaugural class included Big Thief, Jamila Woods and Lo Moon. All the bands were featured in live performances, radio play, guest DJ segments and interviews.

A new year brings a class of 20 new and emerging Slingshot artists chosen by 16 public radio music stations from around the country and NPR Music. The musicians chosen for the new class offer a broad range of musical diversity: Americana musicians, singer-songwriters, indie folk, indie rock, rock, hip-hop, classical and Latin musicians are all represented.

You can discover the new Slingshot class here. Below, watch some videos of a few of those Slingshot artists whom we have recently featured on World Cafe, including Phoebe Bridgers, Bedouine and Jade Bird.

Jade Bird, "Good Woman"

Hear Jade Bird's complete session

Phoebe Bridgers, "Motion Sickness"

Hear Phoebe Bridgers' complete session

Bedouine, "Solitary Daughter"

Hear Bedouine's complete session

