Arts & Culture

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Return With New Song And Album

By Bob Boilen
Published January 10, 2018 at 8:00 AM CST

Today we have new music from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and an album announcement. The song is called "You Worry Me," and it'll be on the band's second record titled Tearing At The Seams.

Fortified by so much live performing, this Denver-based band went to Rodeo, New Mexico to write and record. The project was then worked on with the creative producer Richard Swift who also produced their 2015, gold-certified debut.

This song builds upon the twin sax, trumpet, guitar and piano-driven sound that makes the Night Sweats such a fun group to hear live.

Tearing At The Seamswill be out March 9 on Stax Records.

Track Listing:

1. Shoe Boot
2. Be There
3. A Little Honey
4. Say It Louder
5. Hey Mama
6. Babe I Know
7. Intro
8. Coolin' Out
9. Baby I Lost My Way, (But I'm Going Home)
10. You Worry Me
11. Still Out There Running
12. Tearing at the Seams

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
