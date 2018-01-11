The Flu Goes Viral

Have you been feeling under the weather?

You’re not alone.

From Australia to California to your sofa, the flu has hit the world hard this year, and it might get worse

From the New York Times:

Even in the absence of a pandemic, a severe flu year kills nearly 650,000 people worldwide, while a mild one kills just under 300,000, the study concluded.

In recent years, the C.D.C. estimates, flu has killed about 12,000 Americans in mild years and 56,000 in moderately severe ones.

It’s been a century since a pandemic flu killed tens of millions of people — potentially more than the first World War — and some experts worry another massive outbreak is all but inevitable.

What can we do?

GUESTS

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health

John Barry, Member of the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine,” and author of “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History.”

Dr. Michael Osterholm, Regents professor and director, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota; frequent consultant to the WHO, NIH, CDC and FDA; member of both the National Academy of Medicine and the Council on Foreign Relations

Elisabeth Rosenthal, Editor-in-Chief, Kaiser Health News; author of “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back.”

