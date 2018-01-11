© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Turning The Tables Listening Party: Forever 27 Club

XPN | By Ann Powers
Published January 11, 2018 at 2:48 PM CST
Janis Joplin in 1969.
In July, NPR published Turning The Tables, it's list of the 150 Greatest Albums By Women during the "classic album" era. Our occasional listening parties bring together voters to discuss some of their favorites from the list.

Today, we are considering classic albums by two singers who both died too young, but still had time enough to embody the freedom and heartache of their respective generations.

In this episode, Ann Powers, who spearheaded Turning The Tables, is joined by two of its contributors, Gwen Thompkins, host of public radio's Music Inside Out, and writer, DJ and frequent NPR contributor Alison Fensterstock to discuss Janis Joplin's 1971 album Pearl, and Amy Winehouse's 2006 album Back To Black.

Hear our discussion in the player above.

Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
