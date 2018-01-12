Taylor Swift Takes A Shot With Ed Sheeran And Rides Shotgun With Future In 'End Game'

Yes, that's Taylor Swift taking shots with Ed Sheeran and riding shotgun with Future. The New Taylor came to play, and she would like you to know she's game.

"End Game" is Swift's latest video from her sixth album, Reputation, again directed by Joseph Kahn, her frequent collaborator behind the visuals for "Ready For It...?" and "Look What You Made Me Do." It finds the singer in various cosmopolitan locales — Miami, Tokyo, London — stirring and sipping a cocktail aboard a super luxe yacht, dancing on the deck, toasting her crew in an opulent apartment, ordering a beer in a crowded bar (sure).

It's pretty hard to buy Swift and Sheeran's casual outing in Tokyo or Swift's supposedly uninhibited dance moves. That's due, at least in part, to the song and its visual uniting three of the world's heaviest pop hitters. Future made history by dropping back-to-back No. 1 albums with FUTUREand HNDRXX(the latter one of our favorite R&B records of the year). And like it or not, Sheeran was Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2017. And despite Swift's arguable swing-and-miss with most of Reputation, the record was 2017's best-selling album.

