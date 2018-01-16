© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

AHI: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 16, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST

The first time I heard the music of AHI (pronounced "eye") was in the midst of listening to 120 other song submissions for the DIY Musicians Conference panel I was hosting in Nashville back in August. It simply rose above everything else I heard.

AHI's gruff but sweet voice and openly honest words were my gateway to this young Ontario-based singer. Later that summer night in Nashville, I saw him perform an uplifting set of original, soulful tunes, ending with a cover of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come," a song AHI says he sings at the end of every set with a sense of hope. It was powerfully moving, without a note that felt clichéd or overly nostalgic. At that moment, I knew he needed to play a Tiny Desk Concert.

AHI's performance here at my desk didn't disappoint. In fact, it won over a roomful of NPR employees and some friends who came by to take a chance on a new discovery. With a tasteful band comprised of Frank Carter Rische on electric guitar, Robbie Crowell on bass guitar and Shawn Killaly (a man of a million faces) on drums, AHI put his heart into three songs in just about 11 minutes, all from his debut album We Made It Through The Wreckage, which came out a year ago this week.

AHI ended on the song that first attracted my attention this past summer in Nashville, the song "Ol' Sweet Day." With an uplifting beat and warm sentiment, it simply feels undeniable and universal in its expression of love.

"I've got a lot to learn
You've got a lot to give
We can go anywhere
Rebuild this broken bridge
You've got a heart of gold
I've got a mind that goes
On and on and on to places we'll never know,
But I just want to be with you when the day is done
When the darkness comes
When the ol' sweet day is done"

Set List

  • "Alive Again"

  • "Closer (From a Distance)"

  • "Ol' Sweet Day"

    • Musicians

    AHI (vocals, guitar), Frank Carter Rische (guitar), Robbie Crowell (bass), Shawn Killaly (drums)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Maia Stern, Bronson Arcuri, Alyse Young; Photo: Jennifer Kerrigan/NPR

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen