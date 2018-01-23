© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Mix: David Byrne, Sylvan Esso, Nils Frahm, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published January 23, 2018 at 10:21 AM CST
Clockwise from upper left: Darlingside, Sylvan Esso, David Byrne, Nils Frahm
Clockwise from upper left: Darlingside, Sylvan Esso, David Byrne, Nils Frahm

David Byrne is back with his first album of all-new solo music in 14 years. American Utopia,due out March 9 on Byrne's Todo Mundo imprint,includes contributions from Brian Eno, the Onyx Collective, Daniel Lopatin, Sampha and more. We kick this week's show off with the first single from the album, the polyrhythmic, party-pop song "Everybody's Coming To My House."

Also on the program: NPR Music's Tom Huizenga stops by to share the mind-bending, genre-defying sounds of pianist Nils Frahm; Sylvan Esso takes an upbeat, carefree look at the end of the world; and the Boston-based band Darlingside reflects on childhood and lost youth with a beautiful and affecting new song called "Old Friend."

All that plus the bent sounds of former Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, idiosyncratic pop from Trace Mountains (a side-project from Dave Benton of the band LVL UP) and the pulsing ambient sounds of German composer Niklas Paschburg.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
