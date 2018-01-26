Liz Magnes On Piano Jazz

In 2001, McPartland introduced Piano Jazz audiences to Liz Magnes, one of Israel's most dynamic and creative solo jazz pianists. Her signature style blends Eastern and Western influences, creating a world music flavor.

Magnes moved to New York in 2000, going on to perform coast to coast and dedicating much of her time to arts education. In this session, Magnes presents her percussive form on "Someone to Watch Over Me." She and McPartland team up for "Ain't Misbehavin'."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1997.

SET LIST

"Someone to Watch Over Me" (Gershwin)

"Go to the Desert" (Argov)

"Embraceable You" (Gershwin)

"Skylark" (Carmichael, Mercer)

"Here's that Rainy Day" (Burke, Van Heusen)

"Prayer for Peace" (Magnes)

"Little Star" (Magnes)

"Ain't Misbehavin'" (Waller)

