The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

With founding member, singer, songwriter and harmonica master Kim Wilson at the helm, The Fabulous Thunderbirds has been creating blues-influenced rock 'n' roll for more than three decades.

Wilson moved from California to Austin, Texas, where he first collaborated with guitarist Jimmie Vaughan. They would start The Fabulous Thunderbirds in 1974, blending their blues influences with a guitar-driven sound that quickly resulted in a record deal.

The band enjoyed some crossover success, especially with its 1986 album Tuff Enuff, which produced a string of Top 40 hits including "Wrap It Up," "Look At That," and the title track, which kicks off this set.

Having appeared earlier on this show as a member of Mark Hummel's Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue, renowned Texas guitarist Anson Funderburgh sits in on "Don't Burn Me." Funderburgh's guitar work is also featured on the album version of that song from the band's 2016 release Strong Like That.

This Fabulous Thunderbirds lineup (recorded in November 2016) features Robb Stupka on drums, Johnny Moeller on guitar, Steve Gomes on bass and Kevin Anker on keyboards. The whole band really shines by stretching out on the closing two numbers, Muddy Waters' "Death Letter Blues" and the Junior Parker tune "Mother-In-Law Blues."

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival recently announced The Fabulous Thunderbirds among its headliners for its 49th edition, which will take place April 27-29 and May 3-6, 2018.

SET LIST

"Tuff Enuff"

"Smooth"

"I'm Losin' You"

"Don't Burn Me"

"Death Letter Blues"

"Mother-In-Law Blues"

