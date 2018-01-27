Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Every month, NPR Music crowdsources public radio stations across the country for the songs they just can't get enough of. That could be a new release, a pick from their local scene, or a late-to-the-party discovery.

This month, their selections include a new single from indie giants MGMT, an update on a classic spiritual by Moby, and the latest by U.K. singer-songwriter Jade Bird, one of our 2018 Slingshotartists.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.