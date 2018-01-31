Chvrches Is Back With The Ambitiously Poppy 'Get Out'

With tightly packed electronic hooks and Lauren Mayberry's soaring soprano, Chvrches went for the jugular on its sophomore album Every Open Eye.Up until this point, the electronic trio from Scotland has been self-produced, featuring band members Iain Cook and Martin Doherty's off-center, pulsating beats.

This time around, the band has teamed up with Greg Kurstin, who's fresh off of a repeat win for producer of the year at the Grammys for his work with the Foo Fighters, Beck, Adele and Sia. Chvrches has always strayed shy of pure pop, but "Get Out" is the band's most ambitious pop effort to date, all without losing that distinct edge.

Mayberry states that Kurstin "pushed what we were doing to be bigger in some ways, but he also pushed us to be weirder."

Kurstin makes an appearance in the new video, which features nine interlocked feeds of security-style footage. The centerpiece is a clip of Mayberry crossing out a lipstick-drawn heart on a dirty bathroom mirror, which surfaced on social media feeds earlier this week. The imagery of mirrors plays into the lyrics: "Reflections you used to see / Never look alike to me."

Chvrches hasn't made any formal announcements for LP3, but the band is playing June 3 at this year's Governor's Ball on Randall's Island.

"Get Out" is available now.

Photo: Danny Clinch

