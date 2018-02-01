© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Khruangbin, 'Maria También' (Live)

Published February 1, 2018 at 11:06 AM CST

We fell hard for Thai funk-influenced, Texas-based trio Khruangbin when we happened upon the group at SXSW in 2017. Now, it's about to release an excellent new full length that expands its sound. "Maria También" was the first single, and a perfect example of their uniquely evocative sound — watch Khruangbin perform it at KCRW.

SET LIST

  • "Maria También"

    • Photos: Dustin Downing/KCRW

    Watch Khruangbin's full Morning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

    Jason Bentley
