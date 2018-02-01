Khruangbin, 'Maria También' (Live)

We fell hard for Thai funk-influenced, Texas-based trio Khruangbin when we happened upon the group at SXSW in 2017. Now, it's about to release an excellent new full length that expands its sound. "Maria También" was the first single, and a perfect example of their uniquely evocative sound — watch Khruangbin perform it at KCRW.

SET LIST

"Maria También"

Photos: Dustin Downing/KCRW

Watch Khruangbin's full Morning Becomes Eclecticperformance at KCRW.com.

