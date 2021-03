After touring behind the massively successful album Stay Gold, Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit really needed a break. The sisters visited our studio just days after the release of First Aid Kit's long-awaited fourth full-length album,Ruins, and proved their gorgeous harmonies and sophisticated songwriting were still fully intact. "Fireworks" is a perfect example.

SET LIST

"Fireworks"

