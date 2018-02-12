© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Guest DJ: Love Songs With Jay Som And Japanese Breakfast

By Bob Boilen
Published February 12, 2018 at 2:00 PM CST
A drawing of Melina Duterte and Michelle Zauner by Margo Hurst (<a href="http://instagram.com/margoshmargo">@margoshmargo</a>). Jay Som and Japanese Breakfast are touring the West Coast from Feb. 15 to Feb. 24.
Today, two good friends pick love songs for Valentine's Day.

Melina Duterte, best known for her project Jay Som, and Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast felt like the perfect choice to talk to us this week: They both know how to write about love, and they're both playfully entertaining on social media. They each sent me a list of love songs, with neither aware of what the other had picked.

This conversation took place in three cities: Melina was at NPR West in Culver City, California, while Michelle was at our NPR bureau in New York City. In fact, they'd begun the conversation before I arrived at NPR's studio in Washington, D.C.

It was a conversation that included everything from songs they know from middle school to song choices inspired by their parents' love.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen