The Barr Brothers On World Cafe

Montreal's The Barr Brothers are an indie folk ensemble with a twist — a big twist! Brad Barr sings and plays guitar, his brother Andrew plays drums, and the twist? That's Sarah Pagé, who plays a harp taller than our 6'2" producer, John Myers. Sarah's instrument is rigged with pickups and effects pedals normally used for electric guitar.

In this session, Sarah breaks down her impressive setup and demonstrates the unique rock 'n' roll sound she can pull out of an instrument that usually looks more at home in a symphony than in an indie touring van. Listen in the player above and see it for yourself in the performance video as Brad, Andrew and Sarah, along with Brett Lanier, Morgan Moore and Lisa Iwanycki perform songs from The Barr Brothers' latest album, Queens of The Breakers.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.