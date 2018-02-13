© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

69 Love Songs From World Cafe

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published February 13, 2018 at 1:28 PM CST
Count them. 69 songs about love from the World Cafe.
Count them. 69 songs about love from the World Cafe.

You'd think that people would have had enough of silly love songs? Not a chance. For Valentine's Day this year, we've modeled our love songs playlist after The Magnetic Fields' classic 69 Love Songs, a collection of, well, 69 songs about love songs written by Stephin Merritt. Our list includes real sappy love songs, songs about heartbreak, songs about breaking up, songs about getting back together again and songs about the full range of human emotion that can so often be as complicated as they can be simple.

We've included a song from Mr. Merritt's opus ("The Book of Love"), classic duets by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, a handful of jazzy love songs by Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane with Johnny Hartman, some punk rock, hair metal and AM radio gold classics. And let's not forget one of our favorite love songs by The Posies, "I May Hate You Sometimes."

Happy Valentine's Day from World Cafe. And remember, if you can't be with the one you love for the day, love the one you're with.

69 Love Songs From World Cafe

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
See stories by Bruce Warren