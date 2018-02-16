© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published February 16, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST

Watching Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo perform their Tiny Desk concert is like peering back in time. The music's roots extend to the Venezuelan slave trade, and while the vocals are in Spanish and not an African dialect, the instruments the group plays date back more than 500 years.

The large bamboo cylinders, the djembe-like drums and the large friction drum together create a symphony of interlocking polyrhythms that was unlike anything I'd heard. Machado's vocals soar over the unrelenting rhythms, and when she harmonizes with the other singers, it creates a choir-like display of African call-and-response vocals.

When discussing African-influenced music from the southern hemisphere, we often focus on countries like Brazil and Cuba, places where the folk music eventually made its way into popular music. Afro-Venezuelan culture and music is rarely featured or even acknowledged outside of the country. As you'll see in this video, that should change once music fans take in the beauty of Machado's voice and the power of her historical message.

Set List

• "Oh, Santa Rosa"

• "Alaé Alaó"

• "Sentimiento"

Musicians

Betsayda Machado, Nereida Machado, Youse Cardozo, Blanca Castilo, Adrian "Ote" Gomez, Jose Gomez, Oscar Ruiz.

Credits

Producers: Felix Contreras, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri, Alyse Young; Editor: Alyse Young; Production Assistant: Salvatore Maicki, Josephine Nyounai; Photo: Jennifer Kerrigan/NPR.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras