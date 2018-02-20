Man In Mumbai Sets Record For Drinking A Bottle Of Ketchup

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The world is different this morning. A man in Mumbai just set a record for drinking a whole bottle of tomato ketchup. Dinesh Shivnath is a veteran Guinness record-holder. Videos show him stuffing 22 lit candles in his mouth and eating 73 grapes in a minute. See if your artificial intelligence can do that. He's now consumed a whole bottle of ketchup in just over 25 seconds and coughed uncontrollably when he was done. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.