You Can Now Enter The 2018 Tiny Desk Contest

The 2018 Tiny Desk Contest is now open! You can now submit your video via the entry form on our website. We'll be accepting entries through March 25 at 11:59pm EST.

When you're ready to enter, you'll need to:

Film a video of you (or your band) performing an original song in front of a desk (any desk).

Upload that video to YouTube.

Submit that YouTube video via our entry form.

If you win, you'll play your very own Tiny Desk concert at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. After that, you'll come on a nationwide tour with NPR Music and Lagunitas Brewing Company.

If you want to make sure your entry is eligible, you can take this quiz (or check out our Official Rules). We also recommend you bookmark the Tiny Desk Contest FAQ page for some quick and easy answers to the most common questions.

As you come together with friends and family to create music and memories, share your stories with us using the hashtag #TinyDeskContest or by emailing us. We'll be highlighting interesting stories, artists and songs in the Tiny Desk Contest newsletter and on this blog along the way. And of course, our panel of judges will be watching your videos as they come in, and they can't wait to see what you create.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.