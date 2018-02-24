© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Heavy Rotation: The Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published February 24, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST
Mélat's song "Push" is featured on this month's edition of <em>Heavy Rotation</em>.
Every month, NPR Music asks DJs from public radio stations across the country for the songs they're spinning on repeat. These can be new releases, favorites from local artists and everything in between.

This month's playlist includes a new track from an up and coming Austin artist, an upbeat song about white privilege from Tune-Yards, and a jazz instrumental cover of Amy Winehouse.

