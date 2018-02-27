New Mix: Kacey Musgraves, Parquet Courts, Yo La Tengo, More

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves has been pushing the boundaries of contemporary country music since releasing her remarkable, 2013 major label debut, Same Trailer, Different Park.She's back now with a new album and two new songs that solidify her place in the "new" Nashville sound by digging even deeper into sparkly, spikey pop. We've got one of the two new singles, "Butterflies," which she calls an "ode to the right person giving me wings and the first song I wrote after meeting my now husband."

Also on the show: The English band Editors rages over the global immigration crisis; The Brooklyn-based group Parquet Courts returns with what they call an outlet for "joy, rage, silliness and anger," produced by Danger Mouse; And XL Records founder and producer Richard Russell collaborates with the singer, Sampha (and many more artists) on a stunning and eclectic new album called Everything Is Recorded.

Plus: Yo La Tengo is back with one of its most unusual and compelling albums in a career spanning more than 30 years, and new Sub Pop signee Yuno releases his debut single, "No Going Back," which he calls "a boom-bap-infused pop song about moving forward."

