Arts & Culture

Jorge Drexler On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published March 1, 2018 at 12:10 PM CST
Jorge Drexler
Jorge Drexler

Jorge Drexler's charming and poetic album, Salvavidas de Hielo, includes a lullaby for silence, an anthem of empathy for migrants and as much texture as you can imagine pulled out of an acoustic guitar.

In addition to being a compelling singer-songwriter, Drexler is trained as an ear, nose and throat doctor and became the first Uruguayan to win an Academy Award in 2005. In this session, Jorge reflects on the many phases of his career and performs live with his band from NPR Music's Tiny Desk.

Special thanks to Bob Boilen for the performance space of his desk and to engineers Josh Rogosin, Andrew Huether and James Willetts for making the recording sound so sweet.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
