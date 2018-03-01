© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Austin 100: Current Joys

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 1, 2018 at 5:00 AM CST
Current Joys

Hometown:Henderson, Nevada

Genre:Bedroom Pop

Why We're Excited:Nick Rattigan sings and plays drums in the surf-rock band Surf Curse, but he's been doing more and more with the solo bedroom pop songs he writes under the name Current Joys. Propelled by sinewy guitar lines and sweeping synths, songs like "Fear" — from a new, self-directed "visual album" titled A Different Age — reflect on the underbelly of modern life without resorting to self-pity.

SXSW Schedule:

  • March 14: Barracuda Backyard (611 E 7th St.)

  • March 16: Mohawk Indoor (912 Red River St.)

    Stephen Thompson
