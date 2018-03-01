The Austin 100: Gracie and Rachel

Hometown:Brooklyn, New York

Genre:Chamber Pop

Why We're Excited:Gracie Coates sings ominously but brightens the proceedings with soft, buoyant piano parts; Rachel Ruggles, for her part, plays swooping, hypnotic lines on the violin. It's a particular sound — at once sunny and dark, sad and sweet, gentle and intense. In "Only a Child," Gracie and Rachel place lives of anxiety and conflict in simple, refreshing context.

SXSW Schedule:

March 14: NPR Music's Public Radio Showcase @ Stubb's (801 Red River St.)

March 15: Stephen F's Bar (701 Congress Ave.)

