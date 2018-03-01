The Austin 100: Nailah Blackman

Hometown:San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

Genre:Soca

Why We're Excited:Nailah Blackman's grandfather, the late Lord Shorty, invented the style of music known as soca as a means of reinvigorating calypso music; her mother, Abbi Blackman, is a hit-making calypso star in her own right. The younger Blackman has enjoyed her own string of Afropop-inflected reggae hits, but don't be surprised if "O'Lawd Oye" crosses all the way over into mainstream omnipresence: It is, straight up, one of the most cathartically joyful songs you'll hear this year.

SXSW Schedule:

March 17: 800 Congress (800 Congress Ave.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.