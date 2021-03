Hometown:Manchester, England

Genre:Dream Pop

Why We're Excited:Songwriters Heather Baron-Gracie and Ciara Doran love to mix elements of '80s pop into their dreamy, sparkling sound, but Pale Waves' songs feel remarkably fresh — in part because great hooks are great hooks, regardless of the era that inspired them. "Heavenly" is as gorgeous as it is infectious, which is saying something.

SXSW Schedule:

March 13: Latitude 30 (512 San Jacinto Blvd.)

March 14: Empire Control Room (606 E. 7th St.)

