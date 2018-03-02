Carol Sloane On Piano Jazz

Carol Sloane is a sublime singer of great songs. She is natural and unaffected with a voice that embraces the melody and the listener with equal parts maturity and conviction. Combining spirit with character and elegance with style, Sloane has enchanted audiences all over the world. Her command of The Great American Songbook is unmatched. On this 2002 Piano Jazz, Sloane brings her effortless charms to Irving Berlin's "Cheek to Cheek." She and McPartland end the hour with Duke Ellington's "I Love You Madly."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2002.

SET LIST

"Cheek to Cheek" (Berlin)

"Don't Worry About Me" (Bloom, Koehler)

"In a Sentimental Mood" (Ellington)

"Waltz for Debbie" (Evans, Lees)

"Little Girl Blue" (Rodgers, Hart)

"How Could You Do a Thing Like That to Me" (Glenn, Roberts)

"Love Come Back" (Hammerstein, Romberg)

"Love You Madly" (Ellington)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.