It's the ultimate musical challenge: we've changed artists' names by one letter and revised one of their famous songs to reflect that change. Based on Jonathan Coulton's performance of that new-and-maybe-improved song, can you figure out the artist's modified name? For example, if we played a Christmas-themed cover of "We Didn't Start the Fire," you'd answer "Billy Noel."

Heard On Derek DelGaudio: Sleight Of Mind

