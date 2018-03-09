© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Guest DJ: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Hop Across An Eclectic Playlist

By Bob Boilen
Published March 9, 2018 at 10:59 AM CST
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tearing At The Seams
Today we have a conversation with Nathaniel Rateliff and Mark Shusterman, the keyboardist of Rateliff's band The Night Sweats, who both joined us to play DJ. They picked some music they love and some of the songs that influenced the making of their new album, Tearing at the Seams, their second studio album, out today on the legendary Stax Records.

The scrappy-looking, mostly bearded, all-mustachioed band of eight players makes music steeped in rhythm and blues, with a large dose of old-time rock and roll. The songs from Tearing at the Seams came together through live sessions in Rodeo, New Mexico, and were eventually recorded with the quirky and talented producer Richard Swift.

Our conversation bounced around music from the '50s and '60s, some of which can be found on a Spotify playlist Mark Shusterman curates.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen