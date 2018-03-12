The Mountain Goats On Mountain Stage

Taking the Mountain Stage for the second time, The Mountain Goats bring a fresh set of songs from its most recent album, Goths.

Frontman John Darnielle currently lives in Durham, N.C. but originally began The Mountain Goats as a solo artist based out of Claremont, Calif. Darnielle recorded with a charming, low-fi style and lyrics that clearly were relative to a lot of listeners.

The fan base grew organically and continued to build with each subsequent release. In fact, The Mountain Goats enjoy such a devout following that last year an entire podcast was launched devoted to their songs and stories behind them, appropriately named "I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats." Season one explores the stories behind The Mountain Goats' album All Hail West Texas, one song at a time. Each episode includes an exclusive new cover version of the song discussed that week, from artists like Amanda Palmer, Andrew Bird, and Dessa.

Darnielle is also a bestselling novelist, having released his second novel Universal Harvester in 2017.

This performance, recorded for Mountain Stage's 34th anniversary celebration, features Darnielle on piano and acoustic guitar, Matt Douglas on saxophone, piano and guitar, John Wurster on drums and Peter Hughes on bass. The Mountain Goats are a true collaboration, having recorded Goths at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, the band noted in promo material that the album includes keyboards, woodwinds, bass and drums — no guitars.

SET LIST

"The Grey King and the Silver Flame Attunement"

"Mole"

"Cotton"

"We Do It Different On the West Coast"

"Abandoned Flesh"

