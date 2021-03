The Current presents five artists at the Blackheart Bar on Rainey Street, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. CT.

SCHEDULE (all times CT)

12:30 p.m.: Morgan Saint

1:30 p.m.: Son Little

2:30 p.m.: Nilüfer Yayna

3:30 p.m.: Sunflower Bean

4:30 p.m.: Jade Bird

