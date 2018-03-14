Late Night Dispatches From SXSW

The annual SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas can be overwhelming. With thousands of bands performing over five days across the city, there's no way to see everything, but there's always a great opportunity to discover a great musician you've never heard before. That's one of the reasons that at the end of each night during SXSW, members of our team in Austin gather and discuss the best of what they saw and heard that day.

We'll add a new late night dispatch to the playlist below every morning; you can get them in your podcast feed automatically by subscribing to All Songs Considered. We'll also create a best of SXSW 2018 playlist where we'll keep adding music by bands we fall in love with until we come home from Austin.

1 of 5 — Chloe Foy performs at The Driskill. Chloe Foy performs at The Driskill. Bob Boilen / NPR 2 of 5 — Stella Donnelly at Cheer Up Charlies. Stella Donnelly at Cheer Up Charlies. Bob Boilen / NPR 3 of 5 — Idles performs at Latitude 30. Idles performs at Latitude 30. Bob Boilen / NPR 4 of 5 — Rev. Sekou performs at The Driskill in Austin, Texas during SXSW 2018 Rev. Sekou performs at The Driskill in Austin, Texas during SXSW 2018 Bob Boilen / NPR 5 of 5 — A Place to Bury Strangers performs at Cheer Up Charlies. A Place to Bury Strangers performs at Cheer Up Charlies. Bob Boilen / NPR

