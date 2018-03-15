© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Raul Midón: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published March 15, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT

Raul Midón lives in a world of sound — blind since birth, Midón's interpretation of his surroundings is borderless. He sings with the passion of the best classic soul singers, and his instrumental chops stand along side the most accomplished jazz musicians.

Normally backed by a band that straddles styles just as well as he does, for his turn behind Bob Boilen's desk Midón stripped it down to just voice and guitar, the musical equivalent of tightrope walking without a net.

You could choose any of the songs he performed, listen on repeat and continuously discover layers of musicality — the nuance of a bent note in his vocals, a burst of perfectly placed guitar notes.

Raul Midón has the respect of the most well-known and accomplished musicians in music, names like Stevie Wonder and George Benson. And, for a too-brief moment, we were lucky enough to hold us all enthralled, too.

Now it's your turn! Enjoy.

Set List

  • "Gotta Gotta Give"

  • "Sound Shadow"

  • "If Only"

  • "Bad Ass and Blind"

  • "Mi Amigo Cubano"

    • Musicians

    Raul Midón

    Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Beck Harlan; Production Assistant: Joshua Bote; Photo: Jenna Sterner/NPR.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
