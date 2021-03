Marlon Williams has a timeless vocal style and effortless confidence. His latest album, Make Way For Love, was birthed from the ashes of his breakup with fellow singer Aldous Harding.

This excellent live performance of "What's Chasing You" is a perfect example of what makes this New Zealand artist stand out from the crowd.

SET LIST

"What's Chasing You"

